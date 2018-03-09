JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Invesco India Active Income Fund (Div-A) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Income Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 1710.21 0.64
(0.04%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 7.73
Corporate Debts 33.34
Govt. Securities 55.67
Net CA & Others 3.25
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 5.05 11.35
Rural Elec.Corp. 4.89 11.00
Reliance Ports 4.89 10.99

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 99.99