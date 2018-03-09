JUST IN
HSBC Dynamic Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 17.09 -0.07
(-0.41%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 8.69
Equity 92.14
Rights 0.16
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 23,000 4.61 9.87 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 40,000 3.85 8.23 1.56
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 90,000 3.18 6.80 -2.18
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 27,000 3.11 6.64 17.28
ITC Cigarettes 110,000 2.99 6.39 3.23
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 20,000 2.83 6.06 8.9
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.42
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.92
Banks - Private Sector 33.39
Cigarettes 6.39
Computers - Software - Large 9.59
Engineering - Turnkey Services 6.06
FERROUS METALS 0.16
Finance - Housing 3.27

Top Holdings

Company Name
Aurobindo Pharma 2.69
Axis Bank 4.44
Bharti Airtel 2.82
HCL Technologies 2.95
HDFC Bank 9.87
ICICI Bank 6.80
Indiabulls Hous. 3.27
IndusInd Bank 3.75