HSBC Dynamic Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|17.09
|-0.07
(-0.41%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|23,000
|4.61
|9.87
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|40,000
|3.85
|8.23
|1.56
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|90,000
|3.18
|6.80
|-2.18
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|27,000
|3.11
|6.64
|17.28
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|110,000
|2.99
|6.39
|3.23
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|20,000
|2.83
|6.06
|8.9
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|