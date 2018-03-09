L&T Infrastructure Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|17.28
|-0.10
(-0.58%)
|Last 3 Mths
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|777,000
|97.77
|6.45
|8.9
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|1,331,900
|70.54
|4.66
|-19.7
|Graphite India
|Electrodes - Graphites
|850,200
|60.38
|3.98
|3.31
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement - South India
|719,400
|56.52
|3.73
|5.39
|Shree Cement
|Cement - North India
|25,177
|45.51
|3.00
|-5.79
|Engineers India
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|2,229,500
|44.43
|2.93
|-14.18
|Blue Dart Exp.
|0.02
|0.00
|Blue Dart Exp.
|0.01
|0.00
