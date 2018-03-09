JUST IN
L&T Infrastructure Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 17.28 -0.10
(-0.58%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 12.02
Corporate Debts 0.00
Equity 87.98
Preference Shares 0.07
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 777,000 97.77 6.45 8.9
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 1,331,900 70.54 4.66 -19.7
Graphite India Electrodes - Graphites 850,200 60.38 3.98 3.31
The Ramco Cement Cement - South India 719,400 56.52 3.73 5.39
Shree Cement Cement - North India 25,177 45.51 3.00 -5.79
Engineers India Engineering - Turnkey Services 2,229,500 44.43 2.93 -14.18
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Blue Dart Exp. 0.02 0.00
Blue Dart Exp. 0.01 0.00

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 2.41
Cables - Telephone 2.32
Castings & Forgings 4.56
Cement - North India 9.23
Cement - South India 5.06
Construction 8.37
Dry Cells 0.50
Electric Equipment 4.38

Top Holdings

Company Name
A B B 0.97
ACC 1.13
Aegis Logistics 0.94
AIA Engg. 2.42
Ambuja Cem. 1.07
Apar Inds. 0.98
Arihant Super. 0.80
Ashoka Buildcon 1.37