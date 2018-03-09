Invesco India Dynamic Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|27.91
|0.02
(0.07%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|333,911
|62.52
|8.47
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|530,046
|48.82
|6.61
|1.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|44,922
|43.71
|5.92
|-3.63
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|256,123
|42.23
|5.72
|5.03
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|270,055
|33.98
|4.60
|8.9
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|320,184
|32.35
|4.38
|9.99
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|