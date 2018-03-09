JUST IN
Invesco India Dynamic Equity Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 19.59 0.02
(0.10%)

Asset Type

CBLO 6.36
Equity 74.58
Fixed Deposits 0.98
Indian Mutual Funds 20.32
Net CA & Others 4.67
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 333,911 62.52 8.47 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 530,046 48.82 6.61 1.56
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 44,922 43.71 5.92 -3.63
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 256,123 42.23 5.72 5.03
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 270,055 33.98 4.60 8.9
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 320,184 32.35 4.38 9.99
Sector Allocation

Auto Ancillaries 3.50
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 3.76
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.92
Banks - Private Sector 20.98
Banks - Public Sector 3.02
Diversified - Mega 2.05
Electronics - Consumer 3.98
Engineering - Turnkey Services 4.60

Top Holdings

Company Name
Bajaj Fin. 2.53
Dixon Technolog. 3.98
H D F C 2.95
HDFC Bank 8.47
Hero Motocorp 3.76
I O C L 1.81
Indraprastha Gas 4.11
IndusInd Bank 5.72