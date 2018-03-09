JUST IN
Reliance Growth Fund - Inst (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 658.98 -2.73
(-0.41%)

Asset Type

Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 4.06
Commercial Paper 1.06
Derivatives 0.50
Equity 93.73
Fixed Deposits 1.07
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Varun Beverages Food - Processing - Indian 3,547,685 230.28 3.27 21.95
Muthoot Finance Finance & Investments 5,451,927 213.61 3.04 -12.6
SpiceJet Transport - Airlines 13,372,852 184.61 2.63 -5.1
Birla Corpn. Cement - North India 1,961,202 176.57 2.51 -27.22
HSIL Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 3,930,624 172.83 2.46 -16.82
Cyient Computers - Software - Medium / Small 2,698,730 171.79 2.44 9.63
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.53
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.06
Auto Ancillaries 1.72
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.45
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.64
Banks - Private Sector 4.35
Banks - Public Sector 0.63
Breweries & Distilleries 1.29

Top Holdings

Company Name
A B B 1.09
Abbott India 0.59
Aditya Bir. Fas. 1.52
Alkem Lab 1.32
Amara Raja Batt. 0.82
Apollo Hospitals 0.78
Apollo Tyres 1.42
Arvind Ltd 0.50