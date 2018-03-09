Reliance Growth Fund - Inst (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|658.98
|-2.73
(-0.41%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Varun Beverages
|Food - Processing - Indian
|3,547,685
|230.28
|3.27
|21.95
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance & Investments
|5,451,927
|213.61
|3.04
|-12.6
|SpiceJet
|Transport - Airlines
|13,372,852
|184.61
|2.63
|-5.1
|Birla Corpn.
|Cement - North India
|1,961,202
|176.57
|2.51
|-27.22
|HSIL
|Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware
|3,930,624
|172.83
|2.46
|-16.82
|Cyient
|Computers - Software - Medium / Small
|2,698,730
|171.79
|2.44
|9.63
Sector Allocation
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Top Holdings
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
