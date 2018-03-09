ICICI Pru Indo Asia Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|28.21
|-0.06
(-0.21%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|485,791
|15.22
|8.30
|-2.18
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|493,500
|13.23
|7.21
|-20.59
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|60,000
|10.85
|5.92
|8.44
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|Cement - North India
|246,281
|10.46
|5.71
|2.34
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals
|143,657
|10.12
|5.52
|-5.26
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|314,190
|9.68
|5.28
|7.09
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|