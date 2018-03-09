ICICI Pru Indo Asia Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name Air-conditioners 1.14 Banks - Private Sector 8.30 Banks - Public Sector 7.21 Cement - North India 5.71 Cement - South India 3.55 Chemicals 10.10 Cigarettes 4.36 Construction 15.33