» Asset Allocation

ICICI Pru Indo Asia Equity Fund - Inst (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 28.20 -0.07
(-0.25%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 5.89
Equity 79.66
Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund) 12.10
Indian Mutual Funds 2.54
Rights 0.06
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 485,791 15.22 8.30 -2.18
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 493,500 13.23 7.21 -20.59
H D F C Finance - Housing 60,000 10.85 5.92 8.44
JK Lakshmi Cem. Cement - North India 246,281 10.46 5.71 2.34
Tata Chemicals Chemicals 143,657 10.12 5.52 -5.26
KNR Construct. Construction 314,190 9.68 5.28 7.09
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Air-conditioners 1.14
Banks - Private Sector 8.30
Banks - Public Sector 7.21
Cement - North India 5.71
Cement - South India 3.55
Chemicals 10.10
Cigarettes 4.36
Construction 15.33

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Blue Star 1.14
Brigade Enterpr. 4.96
Camlin Fine 4.58
Cipla 4.98
Cummins India 3.63
H D F C 5.92
I O C L 4.12
ICICI Bank 8.30