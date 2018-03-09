JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Aditya Birla SL Interval Income-Qrtly-Sr.I(G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Interval Income Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 22.39 0.01
(0.04%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.16
Certificate of Deposits 25.62
Commercial Paper 54.73
Corporate Debts 18.20
Net CA & Others 1.29
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Tata Capital Fin 40.54 11.25
Sundaram BNP 25.04 6.95

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
NA 100.00