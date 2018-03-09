L&T India Large Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|16.80
|-0.02
(-0.12%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|174,800
|32.73
|8.55
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|232,600
|21.42
|5.59
|1.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|19,500
|18.97
|4.95
|-3.63
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|714,500
|18.81
|4.91
|3.23
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|99,950
|17.10
|4.46
|8.44
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|121,000
|15.22
|3.98
|8.9
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|