L&T India Large Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 16.80 -0.02
(-0.12%)

Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.29
Equity 98.04
Preference Shares 0.16
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 174,800 32.73 8.55 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 232,600 21.42 5.59 1.56
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 19,500 18.97 4.95 -3.63
ITC Cigarettes 714,500 18.81 4.91 3.23
H D F C Finance - Housing 99,950 17.10 4.46 8.44
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 121,000 15.22 3.98 8.9
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.55
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 3.55
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.95
Banks - Private Sector 18.56
Banks - Public Sector 3.25
Castings & Forgings 2.71
Cement - North India 4.68
Cement - South India 2.89

Asian Paints 1.25
Bajaj Finserv 2.14
Bank of Baroda 0.24
Bharat Electron 3.42
Bharat Forge 2.71
Bharti Airtel 2.04
Britannia Inds. 0.71
Divi's Lab. 1.87