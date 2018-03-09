JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Aditya Birla SL Inter Equity - Plan B (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Global Funds - Foreign Equity

NAV 09 Mar 2018 18.13 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
ADR / GDR / ADS 0.74
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.08
CBLO 3.88
Derivatives 0.31
Equity 69.21
Foreign Equity 26.00
Preference Shares 0.13
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 45,800 8.63 8.85 2.34
Bharat Electron Electronics - Components 380,000 5.87 6.02 -17.11
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 19,100 3.21 3.29 5.03
H D F C Finance - Housing 17,000 3.07 3.15 8.44
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 98,000 3.07 3.15 -2.18
Repco Home Fin Finance - Housing 50,212 2.84 2.91 -12.38
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.08 0.08

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.47
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 5.02
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.35
Banks - Private Sector 18.54
Cement - North India 0.75
Cement - South India 2.26
Cigarettes 3.23
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 0.96

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Atul Auto 0.35
Bajaj Fin. 1.01
Bharat Electron 6.02
City Union Bank 0.75
Crompton Gr. Con 1.11
Cummins India 1.47
Dalmia Bhar. 2.13
Eicher Motors 2.82