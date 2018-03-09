Aditya Birla SL Inter Equity - Plan B (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Global Funds - Foreign Equity
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|16.34
|-0.01
(-0.06%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|45,800
|8.63
|8.85
|2.34
|Bharat Electron
|Electronics - Components
|380,000
|5.87
|6.02
|-17.11
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|19,100
|3.21
|3.29
|5.03
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|17,000
|3.07
|3.15
|8.44
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|98,000
|3.07
|3.15
|-2.18
|Repco Home Fin
|Finance - Housing
|50,212
|2.84
|2.91
|-12.38
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|0.08
|0.08
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|