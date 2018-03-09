JUST IN
Edelweiss Liquid Fund - Retail (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Liquid Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 2010.26 0.37
(0.02%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 11.25
Certificate of Deposits 0.33
Commercial Paper 69.38
Corporate Debts 3.69
T Bills 14.78
ZCB 5.58
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
ECL Finance 4.08 0.27
ECL Finance 4.43 0.29
ECL Finance 1.33 0.09
ECL Finance 2.73 0.18
ECL Finance 27.95 1.85
Edelweiss Finv. 0.94 0.06
Edelweiss Finv. 0.73 0.05
Edelweiss Finv. 1.45 0.10
Edelweiss Finv. 2.91 0.19
Edelweiss Finv. 1.76 0.12
Edelweiss Finv. 3.52 0.23
Edelweiss Finv. 4.00 0.26

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 105.01