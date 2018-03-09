Edelweiss Liquid Fund - Retail (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Liquid Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|2010.26
|0.37
(0.02%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|ECL Finance
|4.08
|0.27
|ECL Finance
|4.43
|0.29
|ECL Finance
|1.33
|0.09
|ECL Finance
|2.73
|0.18
|ECL Finance
|27.95
|1.85
|Edelweiss Finv.
|0.94
|0.06
|Edelweiss Finv.
|0.73
|0.05
|Edelweiss Finv.
|1.45
|0.10
|Edelweiss Finv.
|2.91
|0.19
|Edelweiss Finv.
|1.76
|0.12
|Edelweiss Finv.
|3.52
|0.23
|Edelweiss Finv.
|4.00
|0.26
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|