L&T Banking and PSU Debt Fund (Div-W) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.46
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|E X I M Bank
|49.43
|9.61
|H U D C O
|44.40
|8.63
|N A B A R D
|39.43
|7.67
|Power Grid Corpn
|30.83
|5.99
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|29.47
|5.73
|INDIAN RAILW.FIN
|25.63
|4.98
|S I D B I
|25.24
|4.91
|S I D B I
|25.19
|4.90
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|24.61
|4.79
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|24.60
|4.78
|NTPC
|24.33
|4.73
|INDIAN RAILW.FIN
|20.06
|3.90
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|19.91
|3.87
|Power Grid Corpn
|10.21
|1.98
|NHPC Ltd
|10.18
|1.98
|N A B A R D
|10.07
|1.96
|Power Grid Corpn
|5.10
|0.99
|NTPC
|5.09
|0.99
|Power Grid Corpn
|5.08
|0.99
|Power Grid Corpn
|5.06
|0.98
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|2.55
|0.50
Sector Allocation
