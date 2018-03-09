JUST IN
L&T Banking and PSU Debt Fund (Div-W) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.46 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 6.73
Corporate Debts 84.86
Govt. Securities 5.03
Net CA & Others 3.38
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
E X I M Bank 49.43 9.61
H U D C O 44.40 8.63
N A B A R D 39.43 7.67
Power Grid Corpn 30.83 5.99
Power Fin.Corpn. 29.47 5.73
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 25.63 4.98
S I D B I 25.24 4.91
S I D B I 25.19 4.90
Rural Elec.Corp. 24.61 4.79
Rural Elec.Corp. 24.60 4.78
NTPC 24.33 4.73
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 20.06 3.90
Power Fin.Corpn. 19.91 3.87
Power Grid Corpn 10.21 1.98
NHPC Ltd 10.18 1.98
N A B A R D 10.07 1.96
Power Grid Corpn 5.10 0.99
NTPC 5.09 0.99
Power Grid Corpn 5.08 0.99
Power Grid Corpn 5.06 0.98
Rural Elec.Corp. 2.55 0.50

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00