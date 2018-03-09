JUST IN
Invesco India Infrastructure Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 15.89 -0.10
(-0.63%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.84
Equity 97.99
Net CA & Others 0.17
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 33,798 4.25 8.76 8.9
KNR Construct. Construction 79,446 2.58 5.31 7.09
Guj.St.Petronet Miscellaneous 104,841 2.39 4.91 -4.21
Power Grid Corpn Power Generation And Supply 115,437 2.31 4.76 -3.82
Container Corpn. Miscellaneous 16,578 2.29 4.71 -4.4
PNC Infratech Construction 110,318 2.25 4.63 -13.87
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Bearings 4.07
Castings & Forgings 3.14
Cement - North India 3.85
Cement - South India 2.27
Construction 14.16
Diversified - Mega 2.52
Electrodes - Welding Equipment 0.99
Electronics - Components 3.09

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
AIA Engg. 3.14
Bharat Electron 3.09
Cochin Shipyard 3.86
Container Corpn. 4.71
Engineers India 3.04
Esab India 0.99
GAIL (India) 2.14
Guj.St.Petronet 4.91