Invesco India Infrastructure Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|15.89
|-0.10
(-0.63%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|33,798
|4.25
|8.76
|8.9
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|79,446
|2.58
|5.31
|7.09
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Miscellaneous
|104,841
|2.39
|4.91
|-4.21
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power Generation And Supply
|115,437
|2.31
|4.76
|-3.82
|Container Corpn.
|Miscellaneous
|16,578
|2.29
|4.71
|-4.4
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|110,318
|2.25
|4.63
|-13.87
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|