» Asset Allocation

HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Retail (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 20.30 0.02
(0.10%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.21
Commercial Paper 0.11
Equity 65.68
Fixed Deposits 14.57
NCD 15.58
Net CA & Others 0.94
ZCB 0.01
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Sun Pharma.Inds. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 4,169,000 223.19 4.78 -1.6
Aurobindo Pharma Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 2,698,400 165.65 3.54 -14.06
H D F C Finance - Housing 804,500 145.51 3.11 8.44
Indiabulls Hous. Finance - Housing 842,000 105.60 2.26 1.77
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 1,854,700 79.48 1.70 -19.7
I D F C Finance & Investments 14,784,000 78.28 1.67 -14.72
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.46
Auto Ancillaries 0.26
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.43
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.87
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.09
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.07
Automobiles - Tractors 0.40
Banks - Private Sector 4.08

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Enterp. 0.09
Adani Ports 0.71
Adani Power 0.20
Ajanta Pharma 0.01
Allahabad Bank 0.02
Ambuja Cem. 0.36
Andhra Bank 0.00
Apollo Tyres 0.14