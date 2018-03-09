HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Retail (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.43
|0.02
(0.14%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|4,169,000
|223.19
|4.78
|-1.6
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|2,698,400
|165.65
|3.54
|-14.06
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|804,500
|145.51
|3.11
|8.44
|Indiabulls Hous.
|Finance - Housing
|842,000
|105.60
|2.26
|1.77
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|1,854,700
|79.48
|1.70
|-19.7
|I D F C
|Finance & Investments
|14,784,000
|78.28
|1.67
|-14.72
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
