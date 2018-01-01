Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Bajaj Fin.
|23.08
|3.77
|Shriram Trans.
|19.98
|3.26
|LIC Housing Fin.
|15.06
|2.46
|LIC Housing Fin.
|15.04
|2.45
|H D F C
|10.09
|1.65
|H D F C
|10.04
|1.64
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|8.13
|1.33
|H D F C
|5.52
|0.90
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|5.11
|0.83
|E X I M Bank
|5.05
|0.82
|H D F C
|5.02
|0.82
|H D F C
|5.01
|0.82
|Shriram Trans.
|3.01
|0.49
|H D F C
|2.76
|0.45
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|2.04
|0.33
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|2.03
|0.33
|Tata Sons
|10.08
|1.65
|Shriram Trans.
|10.00
|1.63
