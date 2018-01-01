Asset Type

JUST IN
Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.22
Commercial Paper 0.78
Corporate Debts 25.63
Govt. Securities 70.57
Net CA & Others 1.80
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Bajaj Fin. 23.08 3.77
Shriram Trans. 19.98 3.26
LIC Housing Fin. 15.06 2.46
LIC Housing Fin. 15.04 2.45
H D F C 10.09 1.65
H D F C 10.04 1.64
Rural Elec.Corp. 8.13 1.33
H D F C 5.52 0.90
Power Fin.Corpn. 5.11 0.83
E X I M Bank 5.05 0.82
H D F C 5.02 0.82
H D F C 5.01 0.82
Shriram Trans. 3.01 0.49
H D F C 2.76 0.45
Power Fin.Corpn. 2.04 0.33
Rural Elec.Corp. 2.03 0.33
Tata Sons 10.08 1.65
Shriram Trans. 10.00 1.63

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
NA 100.00