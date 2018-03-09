JUST IN
HSBC Flexi Debt Fund (Div-M) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Income Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.31 0.00
Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 9.57
Corporate Debts 21.64
Govt. Securities 67.41
Net CA & Others 1.38
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Bajaj Fin. 15.71 5.38
Power Fin.Corpn. 15.57 5.34
National Highway 14.95 5.12
Tata Sons 16.94 5.80

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00