JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Sahara R.E.A.L Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Sahara Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 22.14 0.19
(0.87%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 94.10
Net CA & Others 5.68
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Ashok Leyland Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 18,000 0.25 5.93 27.76
Mold-Tek Pack. Plastics Products 6,400 0.22 5.06 -0.5
Quess Corp Computers - Software - Medium / Small 2,070 0.21 4.99 -2.23
Suprajit Engg. Auto Ancillaries 7,000 0.19 4.53 -7.03
Asahi India Glas Glass & Glass Products 5,300 0.19 4.36 -5.04
T.V. Today Netw. Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 3,900 0.18 4.23 13.5
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Air-conditioners 2.08
Auto Ancillaries 10.22
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 6.82
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.43
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 3.17
Banks - Private Sector 3.33
Cables - Telephone 2.76
Castings & Forgings 2.03

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 2.85
Arrow Greentech 0.74
Asahi India Glas 4.36
Ashok Leyland 5.93
Atul 1.88
Bajaj Auto 3.17
Bajaj Fin. 3.25
Bajaj Finserv 2.88