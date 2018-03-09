Sahara R.E.A.L Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Sahara Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|22.14
|0.19
(0.87%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Ashok Leyland
|Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs
|18,000
|0.25
|5.93
|27.76
|Mold-Tek Pack.
|Plastics Products
|6,400
|0.22
|5.06
|-0.5
|Quess Corp
|Computers - Software - Medium / Small
|2,070
|0.21
|4.99
|-2.23
|Suprajit Engg.
|Auto Ancillaries
|7,000
|0.19
|4.53
|-7.03
|Asahi India Glas
|Glass & Glass Products
|5,300
|0.19
|4.36
|-5.04
|T.V. Today Netw.
|Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
|3,900
|0.18
|4.23
|13.5
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|