Kotak Floater Short Term (Div-D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Liquid Funds
|NAV 11 Mar 2018
|1011.62
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|ECL Finance
|248.65
|1.36
|LIC Housing Fin.
|75.05
|0.41
|LIC Housing Fin.
|51.50
|0.28
|LIC Housing Fin.
|25.00
|0.14
|Kotak Mahindra P
|20.03
|0.11
|Kotak Mahindra P
|1.00
|0.01
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|