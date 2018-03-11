JUST IN
Kotak Floater Short Term (Div-D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Liquid Funds

NAV 11 Mar 2018 1011.62 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 17.85
Certificate of Deposits 2.04
Commercial Paper 72.45
Corporate Debts 2.31
Net CA & Others 0.31
Reverse Repo 0.26
T Bills 4.78
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
ECL Finance 248.65 1.36
LIC Housing Fin. 75.05 0.41
LIC Housing Fin. 51.50 0.28
LIC Housing Fin. 25.00 0.14
Kotak Mahindra P 20.03 0.11
Kotak Mahindra P 1.00 0.01

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00