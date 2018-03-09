DHFL Pramerica Income Advantage Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|20.96
|-0.02
(-0.10%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|3,400
|0.64
|3.45
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|14,200
|0.45
|2.41
|-2.18
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|2,650
|0.33
|1.81
|8.9
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|10,450
|0.32
|1.75
|-20.59
|Aarti Inds.
|Chemicals
|2,550
|0.29
|1.57
|27.54
|HDFC Stand. Life
|Finance & Investments
|6,188
|0.24
|1.29
|11.9
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Oriental Hotels
|1.71
|9.28
|LIC Housing Fin.
|1.02
|5.53
|St Bk of India
|1.02
|5.50
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|0.51
|2.76
|HDB FINANC SER
|0.51
|2.74
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|0.43
|2.31
|E X I M Bank
|0.41
|2.21
|IOT Utkal Energy
|0.41
|2.21
|INDIAN RAILW.FIN
|0.30
|1.61
|Bajaj Fin.
|0.20
|1.07
|HDB FINANC SER
|0.20
|1.07
|PNB Housing
|0.10
|0.54
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|