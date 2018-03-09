JUST IN
DHFL Pramerica Income Advantage Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 20.96 -0.02
(-0.10%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.52
Corporate Debts 36.83
Equity 29.84
Govt. Securities 2.73
Net CA & Others 11.37
ZCB 17.71
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 3,400 0.64 3.45 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 14,200 0.45 2.41 -2.18
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 2,650 0.33 1.81 8.9
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 10,450 0.32 1.75 -20.59
Aarti Inds. Chemicals 2,550 0.29 1.57 27.54
HDFC Stand. Life Finance & Investments 6,188 0.24 1.29 11.9
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Oriental Hotels 1.71 9.28
LIC Housing Fin. 1.02 5.53
St Bk of India 1.02 5.50
Power Fin.Corpn. 0.51 2.76
HDB FINANC SER 0.51 2.74
Rural Elec.Corp. 0.43 2.31
E X I M Bank 0.41 2.21
IOT Utkal Energy 0.41 2.21
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 0.30 1.61
Bajaj Fin. 0.20 1.07
HDB FINANC SER 0.20 1.07
PNB Housing 0.10 0.54

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.24
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.11
Banks - Private Sector 7.58
Banks - Public Sector 1.75
Bearings 0.40
Cables - Power 0.20
Chemicals 1.57
Cigarettes 1.00

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Aarti Inds. 1.57
Aurobindo Pharma 0.52
Coromandel Inter 0.47
H D F C 0.56
HCL Technologies 0.77
HDFC Bank 3.45
HDFC Stand. Life 1.29
Hind.Zinc 0.67