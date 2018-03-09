Reliance ETF PSU Bank BeES - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|317.68
|-5.84
(-1.81%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|3,300,105
|88.44
|66.39
|-20.59
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks - Public Sector
|839,958
|11.92
|8.95
|-20.09
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks - Public Sector
|927,280
|9.40
|7.06
|-45.49
|Canara Bank
|Banks - Public Sector
|180,576
|5.40
|4.06
|-34.98
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks - Public Sector
|334,766
|3.53
|2.65
|-39.59
|IDBI Bank
|Banks - Public Sector
|470,003
|3.50
|2.63
|8.01
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|