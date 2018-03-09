JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Reliance ETF PSU Bank BeES - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

NAV 09 Mar 2018 317.68 -5.84
(-1.81%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.94
Equity 99.94
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 3,300,105 88.44 66.39 -20.59
Bank of Baroda Banks - Public Sector 839,958 11.92 8.95 -20.09
Punjab Natl.Bank Banks - Public Sector 927,280 9.40 7.06 -45.49
Canara Bank Banks - Public Sector 180,576 5.40 4.06 -34.98
Union Bank (I) Banks - Public Sector 334,766 3.53 2.65 -39.59
IDBI Bank Banks - Public Sector 470,003 3.50 2.63 8.01
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Banks - Public Sector 99.94
NA 0.94

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Allahabad Bank 0.84
Andhra Bank 0.80
Bank of Baroda 8.95
Bank of India 2.11
Canara Bank 4.06
IDBI Bank 2.63
Indian Bank 1.91
Oriental Bank 0.97