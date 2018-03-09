JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

LIC MF Growth Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 16.97 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 6.93
Equity 93.76
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 23,590 22.95 9.65 -3.63
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 109,840 20.57 8.65 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 548,500 17.22 7.24 -2.18
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 126,500 12.78 5.37 9.99
H D F C Finance - Housing 66,250 11.33 4.76 8.44
Motherson Sumi Auto Ancillaries 289,625 10.98 4.62 -15.28
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.47
Auto Ancillaries 4.62
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.69
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 9.65
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 2.06
Banks - Private Sector 23.17
Banks - Public Sector 2.61
Cement - North India 4.07

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Ashok Leyland 2.69
Aurobindo Pharma 3.08
Bajaj Auto 2.06
Bajaj Finserv 1.96
Bharat Electron 2.83
Bharti Airtel 2.03
Britannia Inds. 3.92
Cummins India 2.15