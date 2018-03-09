LIC MF Growth Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|16.97
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|23,590
|22.95
|9.65
|-3.63
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|109,840
|20.57
|8.65
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|548,500
|17.22
|7.24
|-2.18
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|126,500
|12.78
|5.37
|9.99
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|66,250
|11.33
|4.76
|8.44
|Motherson Sumi
|Auto Ancillaries
|289,625
|10.98
|4.62
|-15.28
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|