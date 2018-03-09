JUST IN
Kotak PSU Bank ETF - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

NAV 09 Mar 2018 286.45 -5.27
(-1.81%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 99.93
Net CA & Others 0.07
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 2,612,742 81.84 64.88 -20.59
Punjab Natl.Bank Banks - Public Sector 734,170 12.58 9.97 -45.49
Bank of Baroda Banks - Public Sector 664,985 10.43 8.27 -20.09
Canara Bank Banks - Public Sector 142,944 4.88 3.87 -34.98
Union Bank (I) Banks - Public Sector 265,043 3.61 2.86 -39.59
Bank of India Banks - Public Sector 191,774 3.01 2.39 -46.98
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Banks - Public Sector 99.93
NA 0.07

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Allahabad Bank 0.89
Andhra Bank 0.77
Bank of Baroda 8.27
Bank of India 2.39
Canara Bank 3.87
IDBI Bank 1.78
Indian Bank 1.75
Oriental Bank 0.94