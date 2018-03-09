Kotak PSU Bank ETF - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|286.45
|-5.27
(-1.81%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|2,612,742
|81.84
|64.88
|-20.59
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks - Public Sector
|734,170
|12.58
|9.97
|-45.49
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks - Public Sector
|664,985
|10.43
|8.27
|-20.09
|Canara Bank
|Banks - Public Sector
|142,944
|4.88
|3.87
|-34.98
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks - Public Sector
|265,043
|3.61
|2.86
|-39.59
|Bank of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|191,774
|3.01
|2.39
|-46.98
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
