Edelweiss Mid & Small Cap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 28.32 -0.01
(-0.04%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 15.20
Equity 82.78
Fixed Deposits 2.61
NCD 0.01
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Vakrangee Computers - Software - Converts 450,480 18.93 3.16 -45.14
Escorts Automobiles - Tractors 214,335 16.88 2.82 26.97
Sterlite Tech. Cables - Telephone 539,614 15.79 2.64 21.1
Kansai Nerolac Paints / Varnishes 242,588 13.95 2.33 -1.57
City Union Bank Banks - Private Sector 668,897 12.03 2.01 2.2
Team Lease Serv. Miscellaneous 46,892 11.44 1.91 -1.35
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Air-conditioners 1.01
Auto Ancillaries 2.72
Automobiles - Tractors 2.82
Banks - Private Sector 4.30
Banks - Public Sector 1.17
Cables - Telephone 2.64
Cement - North India 3.22
Cement - South India 1.54

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Action Const.Eq. 1.86
Advance. Enzyme. 0.87
Aegis Logistics 1.26
Ahluwalia Contr. 1.14
APL Apollo 1.14
Arrow Greentech 0.65
Birla Corpn. 1.72
Blue Star 1.01