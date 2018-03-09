Edelweiss Mid & Small Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|24.10
|-0.01
(-0.04%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Vakrangee
|Computers - Software - Converts
|450,480
|18.93
|3.16
|-45.14
|Escorts
|Automobiles - Tractors
|214,335
|16.88
|2.82
|26.97
|Sterlite Tech.
|Cables - Telephone
|539,614
|15.79
|2.64
|21.1
|Kansai Nerolac
|Paints / Varnishes
|242,588
|13.95
|2.33
|-1.57
|City Union Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|668,897
|12.03
|2.01
|2.2
|Team Lease Serv.
|Miscellaneous
|46,892
|11.44
|1.91
|-1.35
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
