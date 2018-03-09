Franklin Asian Equity Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Global Funds - Foreign Equity
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.71
|0.12
(0.82%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|17,000
|2.19
|1.71
|-15.18
|Indian Hotels
|Hotels
|134,100
|1.85
|1.45
|6.42
|Trent
|Trading
|54,190
|1.72
|1.34
|1.95
|Yes Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|47,385
|1.68
|1.31
|1.62
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|7,900
|1.58
|1.24
|2.34
|Oberoi Realty
|Construction
|27,999
|1.48
|1.16
|17.65
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|