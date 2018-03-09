JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Invesco India AGILE Tax Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.81 0.01
(0.08%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.03
Equity 98.29
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 471 0.46 9.47 -3.63
Tata Steel Steel - Large 6,131 0.45 9.28 -5.17
Hind. Unilever Personal Care - Multinational 3,271 0.45 9.25 0.73
GAIL (India) Miscellaneous 8,724 0.44 9.01 -9.26
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 8,216 0.44 9.00 -19.7
Bajaj Fin. Finance & Investments 2,468 0.43 8.96 -1.86
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 9.47
Banks - Private Sector 17.16
Finance & Investments 8.96
Finance - Housing 8.72
Miscellaneous 17.81
NA 2.03
Personal Care - Multinational 9.25
Refineries 8.64

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 8.80
Bajaj Fin. 8.96
Bharti Airtel 9.00
GAIL (India) 9.01
HDFC Bank 8.89
Hind. Unilever 9.25
Indiabulls Hous. 8.72
IndusInd Bank 8.27