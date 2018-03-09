Invesco India AGILE Tax Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|11.81
|0.01
(0.08%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|471
|0.46
|9.47
|-3.63
|Tata Steel
|Steel - Large
|6,131
|0.45
|9.28
|-5.17
|Hind. Unilever
|Personal Care - Multinational
|3,271
|0.45
|9.25
|0.73
|GAIL (India)
|Miscellaneous
|8,724
|0.44
|9.01
|-9.26
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|8,216
|0.44
|9.00
|-19.7
|Bajaj Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|2,468
|0.43
|8.96
|-1.86
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
