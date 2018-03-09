JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Franklin Asian Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Global Funds - Foreign Equity

NAV 09 Mar 2018 23.05 0.19
(0.83%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 13.81
Foreign Equity 85.06
Net CA & Others 1.17
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Motil.Oswal.Fin. Finance & Investments 17,000 2.19 1.71 -15.18
Indian Hotels Hotels 134,100 1.85 1.45 6.42
Trent Trading 54,190 1.72 1.34 1.95
Yes Bank Banks - Private Sector 47,385 1.68 1.31 1.62
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 7,900 1.58 1.24 2.34
Oberoi Realty Construction 27,999 1.48 1.16 17.65
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.60
Auto 0.90
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.03
Banks 11.87
Banks - Private Sector 2.55
Cement 2.05
Construction 1.16
Consumer Durables 1.37

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Bir. Fas. 0.68
Cummins India 1.09
HDFC Bank 1.24
Hindalco Inds. 0.60
Idea Cellular 0.91
Indian Hotels 1.45
Motil.Oswal.Fin. 1.71
Narayana Hrudaya 0.83