HDFC Tax Saver Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|508.03
|-2.48
(-0.49%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|2,723,500
|513.16
|7.31
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|15,924,815
|498.84
|7.11
|-2.18
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|17,848,400
|478.34
|6.82
|-20.59
|NTPC
|Power Generation And Supply
|25,162,000
|410.77
|5.85
|-2.73
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|3,981,000
|380.01
|5.42
|1.56
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|2,779,014
|366.32
|5.22
|8.9
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|