» Asset Allocation

HDFC Tax Saver Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 508.03 -2.48
(-0.49%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 11.43
Equity 89.73
Fixed Deposits 0.04
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 2,723,500 513.16 7.31 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 15,924,815 498.84 7.11 -2.18
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 17,848,400 478.34 6.82 -20.59
NTPC Power Generation And Supply 25,162,000 410.77 5.85 -2.73
Reliance Inds. Refineries 3,981,000 380.01 5.42 1.56
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 2,779,014 366.32 5.22 8.9
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.28
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.83
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.50
Banks - Private Sector 15.44
Banks - Public Sector 8.98
Breweries & Distilleries 1.40
Cement - North India 0.28
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 0.84

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Aurobindo Pharma 0.41
B P C L 1.47
Bank of Baroda 1.24
BEML Ltd 0.41
Bharat Electron 2.19
Carborundum Uni. 0.28
Century Textiles 0.28
CG Power & Indu. 0.76