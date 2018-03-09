JUST IN
Aditya Birla SL MIP (Div-M) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term

NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.92 -0.01
(-0.08%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.23
Corporate Debts 29.05
Govt. Securities 53.88
Net CA & Others 1.26
ZCB 12.56
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Sterlite Venture 4.99 5.73
Jharkhand Road 1.30 1.49
NTPC 0.00 0.01
IL&FS TN Power 10.12 11.64
S D Corporation 8.86 10.19

