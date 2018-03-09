JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Tax Advantage Fund - Series I (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 29.35 -0.01
(-0.03%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.13
CBLO 9.19
Equity 90.96
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 210,000 39.32 9.12 2.34
P I Inds. Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Indian 276,770 26.64 6.18 -7.73
Reliance Inds. Refineries 260,000 23.95 5.56 1.56
M & M Fin. Serv. Finance & Investments 500,000 23.66 5.49 -9.69
P & G Hygiene Personal Care - Multinational 24,000 22.55 5.23 -1.5
H D F C Finance - Housing 130,000 22.24 5.16 8.44
› More
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.54 0.13

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.09
Auto Ancillaries 4.89
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.02
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 2.09
Banks - Private Sector 17.27
Banks - Public Sector 5.03
Cigarettes 2.87
Computers - Software - Large 8.49

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
AU Small Finance 0.14
Bajaj Auto 2.09
Bharti Airtel 4.92
Bharti Infra. 2.90
Dixon Technolog. 0.09
Gabriel India 4.89
Ganesha Ecosphe. 2.76
H D F C 5.16