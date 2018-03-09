SBI Tax Advantage Fund - Series I (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|29.35
|-0.01
(-0.03%)
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|210,000
|39.32
|9.12
|2.34
|P I Inds.
|Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Indian
|276,770
|26.64
|6.18
|-7.73
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|260,000
|23.95
|5.56
|1.56
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance & Investments
|500,000
|23.66
|5.49
|-9.69
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Care - Multinational
|24,000
|22.55
|5.23
|-1.5
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|130,000
|22.24
|5.16
|8.44
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|0.54
|0.13
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
