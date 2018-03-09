Aditya Birla SL Special Situations Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|24.68
|-0.09
(-0.36%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|319,000
|9.99
|5.77
|-2.18
|Guj Alkalies
|Chlor Alkali / Soda Ash
|107,300
|7.91
|4.57
|-3.8
|Muthoot Cap.Serv
|Finance & Investments
|99,500
|7.60
|4.39
|26.18
|Yes Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|234,260
|7.55
|4.36
|1.62
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|40,000
|7.54
|4.35
|2.34
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|43,800
|7.36
|4.25
|5.03
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|