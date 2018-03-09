JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Aditya Birla SL Special Situations Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 24.68 -0.09
(-0.36%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.84
Equity 99.24
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 319,000 9.99 5.77 -2.18
Guj Alkalies Chlor Alkali / Soda Ash 107,300 7.91 4.57 -3.8
Muthoot Cap.Serv Finance & Investments 99,500 7.60 4.39 26.18
Yes Bank Banks - Private Sector 234,260 7.55 4.36 1.62
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 40,000 7.54 4.35 2.34
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 43,800 7.36 4.25 5.03
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Air-conditioners 0.64
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 4.17
Auto Ancillaries 1.93
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.15
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.14
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.32
Banks - Private Sector 19.58
Banks - Public Sector 0.90

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Apollo Hospitals 0.94
Ashok Leyland 1.15
Ashoka Buildcon 1.52
Aurobindo Pharma 1.61
Bajaj Fin. 1.80
Bank of Baroda 0.90
Bharat Forge 1.93
Bharti Airtel 1.54