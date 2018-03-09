JUST IN
UTI-Long Term Advantage Fund - Sr.II (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 28.44 -0.10
(-0.35%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 98.14
Fixed Deposits 0.17
Net CA & Others 1.61
Rights 0.03
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 48,816 9.20 6.79 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 261,542 8.19 6.05 -2.18
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 53,563 6.28 4.64 17.28
Reliance Inds. Refineries 60,702 5.79 4.28 1.56
ITC Cigarettes 210,655 5.58 4.12 3.23
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5,510 4.88 3.60 -3.63
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.61
Auto Ancillaries 1.63
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.75
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.86
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.60
Banks - Private Sector 19.91
Banks - Public Sector 3.46
Castings & Forgings 0.60

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Bir. Fas. 1.02
Axis Bank 1.78
B P C L 1.29
Bajaj Corp 1.15
Bank of Baroda 0.97
Bharat Electron 0.86
Bharat Forge 0.60
Bharti Airtel 1.70