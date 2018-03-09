UTI-Long Term Advantage Fund - Sr.II (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|28.44
|-0.10
(-0.35%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|48,816
|9.20
|6.79
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|261,542
|8.19
|6.05
|-2.18
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|53,563
|6.28
|4.64
|17.28
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|60,702
|5.79
|4.28
|1.56
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|210,655
|5.58
|4.12
|3.23
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|5,510
|4.88
|3.60
|-3.63
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|