» Asset Allocation

JM Tax Gain Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 15.86 0.03
(0.19%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.90
Equity 99.45
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 14,994 2.81 8.25 2.34
Bajaj Fin. Finance & Investments 11,341 1.99 5.85 -1.86
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1,930 1.88 5.52 -3.63
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 12,220 1.54 4.52 8.9
Voltas Diversified - Mega 22,850 1.50 4.40 1.73
Shree Cement Cement - North India 760 1.37 4.04 -5.79
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.54
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 3.57
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.52
Banks - Private Sector 14.65
Bearings 3.77
Castings & Forgings 3.67
Cement - North India 6.90
Chemicals 4.02

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Asian Paints 3.93
Bajaj Fin. 5.85
Bajaj Finserv 1.89
Balkrishna Inds 3.60
Bharat Forge 3.67
CARE Ratings 1.32
Cummins India 1.63
Eicher Motors 3.57