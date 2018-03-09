JM Tax Gain Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|15.86
|0.03
(0.19%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|14,994
|2.81
|8.25
|2.34
|Bajaj Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|11,341
|1.99
|5.85
|-1.86
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|1,930
|1.88
|5.52
|-3.63
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|12,220
|1.54
|4.52
|8.9
|Voltas
|Diversified - Mega
|22,850
|1.50
|4.40
|1.73
|Shree Cement
|Cement - North India
|760
|1.37
|4.04
|-5.79
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|