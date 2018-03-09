Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform-SP (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|21.30
|-0.01
(-0.05%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Shree Cement
|Cement - North India
|12,000
|20.65
|4.27
|-5.79
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|135,000
|19.12
|3.95
|8.9
|Indraprastha Gas
|Miscellaneous
|625,000
|19.04
|3.94
|-5.83
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement - North India
|39,500
|17.31
|3.58
|-1.14
|GAIL (India)
|Miscellaneous
|350,000
|16.75
|3.46
|-9.26
|GE Power
|Electric Equipment
|168,964
|15.88
|3.28
|26.88
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|