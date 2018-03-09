JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform-SP (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 19.41 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.84
Equity 96.54
Fixed Deposits 0.31
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Shree Cement Cement - North India 12,000 20.65 4.27 -5.79
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 135,000 19.12 3.95 8.9
Indraprastha Gas Miscellaneous 625,000 19.04 3.94 -5.83
UltraTech Cem. Cement - North India 39,500 17.31 3.58 -1.14
GAIL (India) Miscellaneous 350,000 16.75 3.46 -9.26
GE Power Electric Equipment 168,964 15.88 3.28 26.88
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
50 Days 0.31
Auto Ancillaries 1.68
Banks - Private Sector 1.49
Bearings 5.69
Castings & Forgings 2.09
Cement - North India 9.27
Cement - South India 1.69
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 1.76

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
AIA Engg. 2.09
Amara Raja Batt. 1.68
APL Apollo 1.55
AU Small Finance 1.49
B P C L 1.53
BEML Ltd 3.16
Bharat Electron 1.40
Bharti Airtel 2.50