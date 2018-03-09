Invesco India Mid N Small Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|43.33
|-0.20
(-0.46%)
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|United Spirits
|Breweries & Distilleries
|69,396
|25.46
|4.45
|-7.51
|Piramal Enterp.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|86,842
|24.90
|4.36
|-13.94
|Container Corpn.
|Miscellaneous
|165,383
|22.81
|3.99
|-4.4
|United Breweries
|Breweries & Distilleries
|206,122
|22.24
|3.89
|2.04
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers
|365,577
|21.18
|3.70
|-1.48
|Schaeffler India
|Bearings
|33,677
|19.74
|3.45
|4.45
Sector Allocation
Top Holdings
Holdings
