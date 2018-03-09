JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Invesco India Mid N Small Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 43.33 -0.20
(-0.46%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 4.58
Equity 97.63
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
United Spirits Breweries & Distilleries 69,396 25.46 4.45 -7.51
Piramal Enterp. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 86,842 24.90 4.36 -13.94
Container Corpn. Miscellaneous 165,383 22.81 3.99 -4.4
United Breweries Breweries & Distilleries 206,122 22.24 3.89 2.04
Coromandel Inter Fertilizers 365,577 21.18 3.70 -1.48
Schaeffler India Bearings 33,677 19.74 3.45 4.45
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 4.70
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.71
Banks - Private Sector 3.36
Banks - Public Sector 2.01
Bearings 5.96
Breweries & Distilleries 8.34
Castings & Forgings 2.71
Cement - South India 1.23

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Bir. Fas. 2.75
AIA Engg. 2.71
Bank of Baroda 2.01
Camlin Fine 1.08
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 2.03
Cochin Shipyard 2.25
Container Corpn. 3.99
Coromandel Inter 3.70