HDFC Infrastructure Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.33 -0.15
(-1.04%)

CBLO 0.86
Equity 99.93
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 961,550 126.75 10.30 8.9
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 4,038,050 108.22 8.79 -20.59
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 3,410,000 106.82 8.68 -2.18
Dilip Buildcon Construction 684,966 64.78 5.26 8.46
CESC Power Generation And Supply 554,416 56.74 4.61 -3.7
JMC Projects Construction 914,397 53.02 4.31 -9.05
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.76
Banks - Private Sector 8.68
Banks - Public Sector 15.77
Chemicals 2.60
Construction 26.76
Dry Cells 0.02
Electric Equipment 6.05
Electronics - Components 2.55

Astra Microwave 2.27
B.L.Kashyap 2.44
Bank of Baroda 3.05
BEML Ltd 1.97
C & C Constrn. 0.48
Canara Bank 1.87
Centum Electron 2.55
CESC 4.61