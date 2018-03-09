HDFC Infrastructure Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.33
|-0.15
(-1.04%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|961,550
|126.75
|10.30
|8.9
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|4,038,050
|108.22
|8.79
|-20.59
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|3,410,000
|106.82
|8.68
|-2.18
|Dilip Buildcon
|Construction
|684,966
|64.78
|5.26
|8.46
|CESC
|Power Generation And Supply
|554,416
|56.74
|4.61
|-3.7
|JMC Projects
|Construction
|914,397
|53.02
|4.31
|-9.05
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|