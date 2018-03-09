Escorts Balanced Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Escorts Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|17.34
|-0.07
(-0.40%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|General Insuranc
|Miscellaneous
|3,500
|0.26
|7.26
|-11.48
|Tata Global
|Tea
|8,000
|0.23
|6.37
|-4.34
|Adani Enterp.
|Trading
|10,000
|0.21
|5.84
|6.59
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,000
|0.20
|5.50
|2.34
|Grasim Inds
|Textiles - Manmade
|1,600
|0.19
|5.09
|-0.96
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals
|2,500
|0.18
|4.93
|-5.26
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|India Info.Hou.
|0.10
|2.82
|India Info. Fin.
|0.08
|2.11
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
