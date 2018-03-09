JUST IN
Escorts Balanced Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Escorts Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 17.34 -0.07
(-0.40%)

Asset Type

Corporate Debts 4.93
Equity 64.62
Govt. Securities 14.14
Net CA & Others 16.31
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
General Insuranc Miscellaneous 3,500 0.26 7.26 -11.48
Tata Global Tea 8,000 0.23 6.37 -4.34
Adani Enterp. Trading 10,000 0.21 5.84 6.59
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,000 0.20 5.50 2.34
Grasim Inds Textiles - Manmade 1,600 0.19 5.09 -0.96
Tata Chemicals Chemicals 2,500 0.18 4.93 -5.26
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
India Info.Hou. 0.10 2.82
India Info. Fin. 0.08 2.11

Sector Allocation

Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.81
Auto Ancillaries 4.51
Banks - Private Sector 5.50
Chemicals 4.93
Cigarettes 3.72
Finance - Housing 1.56
Leather / Leather Products 1.71
Miscellaneous 11.96

Top Holdings

Adani Enterp. 5.84
Adani Ports 4.70
Asian Paints 3.09
Aurobindo Pharma 1.21
General Insuranc 7.26
Grasim Inds 5.09
H D F C 1.56
HDFC Bank 5.50