SBI Magnum Children Benefit Plan - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 54.02 -0.05
(-0.09%)

Asset Type

Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.09
CBLO 42.06
Corporate Debts 34.04
Equity 22.15
Net CA & Others 1.66
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Tata Global Tea 33,000 1.04 1.81 -4.34
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 28,000 0.87 1.50 -20.59
Dixon Technolog. Electronics - Consumer 1,800 0.75 1.31 2.4
Sadbhav Engg. Construction 15,800 0.67 1.17 5.24
Ahluwalia Contr. Construction 16,500 0.64 1.12 3.02
PNC Infratech Construction 30,000 0.61 1.06 -13.87
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Janalakshmi Fin. 3.49 6.04
Reliance Home 2.98 5.16
Corporation Bank 2.69 4.66
Hindalco Inds. 2.63 4.55
Manappuram Fin. 2.03 3.52
Indostar Capital 2.01 3.49
Floreat Invest. 2.02 3.50
Sharda Solvent 1.80 3.12
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.05 0.09

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.45
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.89
Banks 4.66
Banks - Public Sector 1.50
Breweries & Distilleries 0.09
Castings & Forgings 0.87
Cement - South India 0.56
Computers - Software - Large 0.86

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Ahluwalia Contr. 1.12
B H E L 0.91
Bharat Forge 0.87
Bharti Airtel 1.05
Blue Dart Exp. 0.93
Colgate-Palm. 0.74
Divi's Lab. 0.90
Dixon Technolog. 1.31