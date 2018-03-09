SBI Magnum Children Benefit Plan - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|54.02
|-0.05
(-0.09%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Tata Global
|Tea
|33,000
|1.04
|1.81
|-4.34
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|28,000
|0.87
|1.50
|-20.59
|Dixon Technolog.
|Electronics - Consumer
|1,800
|0.75
|1.31
|2.4
|Sadbhav Engg.
|Construction
|15,800
|0.67
|1.17
|5.24
|Ahluwalia Contr.
|Construction
|16,500
|0.64
|1.12
|3.02
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|30,000
|0.61
|1.06
|-13.87
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Janalakshmi Fin.
|3.49
|6.04
|Reliance Home
|2.98
|5.16
|Corporation Bank
|2.69
|4.66
|Hindalco Inds.
|2.63
|4.55
|Manappuram Fin.
|2.03
|3.52
|Indostar Capital
|2.01
|3.49
|Floreat Invest.
|2.02
|3.50
|Sharda Solvent
|1.80
|3.12
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|0.05
|0.09
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|