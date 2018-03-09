JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Reliance ETF Nifty BeES - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

NAV 09 Mar 2018 1056.90 -1.63
(-0.15%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.19
Equity 99.76
Net CA & Others 0.05
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 438,790 82.68 9.49 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 739,983 70.64 8.11 1.56
H D F C Finance - Housing 342,724 61.99 7.12 8.44
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 428,895 50.29 5.77 17.28
ITC Cigarettes 1,831,100 48.53 5.57 3.23
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,378,242 43.17 4.96 -2.18
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.88
Auto Ancillaries 0.42
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.68
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.06
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.57
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.01
Banks - Private Sector 23.67
Banks - Public Sector 2.45

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 0.77
Ambuja Cem. 0.46
Asian Paints 1.24
Aurobindo Pharma 0.43
Axis Bank 2.07
B P C L 0.83
Bajaj Auto 1.01
Bajaj Fin. 0.96