Reliance ETF Nifty BeES - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|1056.90
|-1.63
(-0.15%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|438,790
|82.68
|9.49
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|739,983
|70.64
|8.11
|1.56
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|342,724
|61.99
|7.12
|8.44
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|428,895
|50.29
|5.77
|17.28
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|1,831,100
|48.53
|5.57
|3.23
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,378,242
|43.17
|4.96
|-2.18
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|