ICICI Pru Nifty Index Fund - Regular (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Index

NAV 09 Mar 2018 98.19 -0.16
(-0.16%)

CBLO 0.73
Equity 100.26
Rights 0.03
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 153,304 28.89 9.54 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 258,513 24.68 8.15 1.56
H D F C Finance - Housing 119,748 21.66 7.15 8.44
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 149,842 17.57 5.80 17.28
ITC Cigarettes 639,720 16.96 5.60 3.23
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 481,511 15.08 4.98 -2.18
Sector Allocation

Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.89
Auto Ancillaries 0.42
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.69
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.07
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.59
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.02
Banks - Private Sector 23.79
Banks - Public Sector 2.46

Top Holdings

Adani Ports 0.77
Ambuja Cem. 0.46
Asian Paints 1.25
Aurobindo Pharma 0.43
Axis Bank 2.08
B P C L 0.83
Bajaj Auto 1.02
Bajaj Fin. 0.96