ICICI Pru Nifty Index Fund - Regular (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Index
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|98.19
|-0.16
(-0.16%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|153,304
|28.89
|9.54
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|258,513
|24.68
|8.15
|1.56
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|119,748
|21.66
|7.15
|8.44
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|149,842
|17.57
|5.80
|17.28
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|639,720
|16.96
|5.60
|3.23
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|481,511
|15.08
|4.98
|-2.18
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|