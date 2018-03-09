Aditya Birla SL Equity Fund (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|:
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|1107.61
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|101.30
|-0.32
(-0.31%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|8602.25
|
|8602.25
|52-WEEk
|4801.13
|
|8602.25
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|1107.61 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|17 Aug 98
|Fund Manager
|Anil Shah
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|10.30 (Rs) 13-11-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,
One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013
Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111
Email: connect@birlasunlife.com
Website: www.birlasunlife.com