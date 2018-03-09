JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Equity Fund (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1107.61
NAV 09 Mar 2018 101.30 -0.32
(-0.31%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 8602.25
8602.25
52-WEEk 4801.13
8602.25

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 14.28 11.56
Category - - 5.93 3.69 6.96
Sensex -0.41 -2.02 4.51 16.11 16.17
Nifty -1.33 -1.3 3.87 15.59 17.84

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1107.61 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 17 Aug 98
Fund Manager Anil Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 10.30 (Rs) 13-11-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.24
CBLO 4.61
Derivatives 0.42
Equity 94.71
Preference Shares 0.32
Rights 0.08
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 1.18
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.07
Auto Ancillaries 0.72
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.54
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.27
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.03
Banks - Private Sector 16.28
Banks - Public Sector 1.59
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 5.68
ICICI Bank 5.18
Vedanta 4.51
ITC 3.94
Tata Chemicals 3.87
Maruti Suzuki 3.03
Hind. Unilever 3.01
Tata Comm 2.66
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com