UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund (Div-A)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 10880.37
NAV 09 Mar 2018 2334.28 0.40
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 8861.11
13883.04

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 10.73 5.89 5.42 6.34 7.55
Sensex -0.32 -1.93 4.61 16.21 16.28
Nifty -1.25 -1.22 3.95 15.69 17.94

Competitors of UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund (Div-A) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Reg(Div-Others) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (D) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Reliance Medium Term Fund - (D) 11793.98 15.01 6.45 4.75 5.12 6.65
ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct(Div-Others) 11288.08 14.63 7.87 5.58 5.63 7.29
UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund - Inst - Direct(Flexi) 10507.28 11.42 6.45 5.88 6.04 6.99
Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 10880.37 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 18 Mar 02
Fund Manager Sudhir Agarwal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 100000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 35.00 (Rs) 24-03-2010
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 24.20
Commercial Paper 17.68
Fixed Deposits 0.12
NCD 28.09
Net CA & Others 24.71
PSU & PFI Bonds 2.46
PTC 2.71
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 99.97
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com