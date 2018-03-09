JM Income Fund - Bonus Principal Units
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|JM Financial Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|12.09
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|19.05
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|20.24
|
|54.62
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|12.09 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|18 Mar 02
|Fund Manager
|Vikas Agrawal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.00 (Rs) 15-03-2004
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
JM Capital Management Ltd,
Office B 8th Floor Cnergy
Appasaheb Marathe Marg
Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400 025.
Phone: (022) 3987 7777 | Fax: (022) 2652 8388
Email: investor@jmfinancial.in
Website: www.jmfinancialmf.com