ICICI Pru Money Market Fund - Retail (G)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1.91
NAV 11 Mar 2018 263.59 0.09
(0.03%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 9511.62
14949.80

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.74 5.88 6.1 6.25 7.01
Sensex -0.31 -1.92 4.62 16.23 16.29
Nifty -1.25 -1.21 3.96 15.69 17.94

Competitors of ICICI Pru Money Market Fund - Retail (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1.91 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 27 Feb 02
Fund Manager Rahul Goswami

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.05
Certificate of Deposits 29.87
Commercial Paper 70.80
T Bills 10.04
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 110.76
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com